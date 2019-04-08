RoBET Trading Down 11.2% This Week (ROBET)

RoBET (CURRENCY:ROBET) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. RoBET has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $0.00 worth of RoBET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RoBET token can now be bought for approximately $1.84 or 0.00036614 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and LATOKEN. Over the last week, RoBET has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00349599 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019410 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.62 or 0.01587586 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006770 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00240751 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $713.40 or 0.13707592 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000143 BTC.

RoBET Profile

RoBET is a token. It was first traded on August 16th, 2018. RoBET’s total supply is 102,102,102 tokens and its circulating supply is 798,697 tokens. RoBET’s official website is www.robetcoin.com . RoBET’s official Twitter account is @RoBET_Coin

RoBET Token Trading

RoBET can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RoBET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RoBET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RoBET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

