Rhenium 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $125.00 (XRH)

Rhenium (CURRENCY:XRH) traded 69.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Rhenium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Rhenium has traded 210.7% higher against the US dollar. Rhenium has a market cap of $8,681.00 and $125.00 worth of Rhenium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Rhenium

XRH is a coin. Rhenium’s total supply is 33,269,729 coins. Rhenium’s official website is rhenium.org . Rhenium’s official Twitter account is @rheniumnetwork . The official message board for Rhenium is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3379510.0

Rhenium Coin Trading

Rhenium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rhenium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rhenium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rhenium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

