Rexnord Corp (RXN) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,153,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285,223 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.08% of Rexnord worth $187,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rexnord by 10.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Rexnord by 703.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 83,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 73,380 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Rexnord in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Rexnord during the 3rd quarter worth $827,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Rexnord during the 3rd quarter worth $7,420,000.

Get Rexnord alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RXN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

Shares of NYSE RXN opened at $26.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Rexnord Corp has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.11.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.19 million. Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rexnord Corp will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rexnord news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $812,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,550,145.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David C. Longren bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $92,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Rexnord Corp (RXN) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/rexnord-corp-rxn-shares-bought-by-fmr-llc.html.

Rexnord Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.