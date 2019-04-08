Revlon Inc (REV) Director Acquires $532,000.00 in Stock

Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) Director Ronald O. Perelman acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.28 per share, with a total value of $532,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:REV opened at $21.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.33. Revlon Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $741.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.30 million. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Revlon Inc will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Revlon during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Revlon by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revlon by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Revlon during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revlon during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on REV. ValuEngine downgraded Revlon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Revlon in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Consumer segment offers cosmetics under the Revlon, Almay, SinfulColors, and Pure Ice brands; women's hair color products under the Revlon ColorSilk brand; beauty tools under the Revlon brand; nail care products under the Cutex brand; and anti-perspirant deodorants under the Mitchum name, as well as skin care line under the Natural Honey brand and hair color line under the Llongueras brand.

