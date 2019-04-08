Reviewing Tesco (TSCDY) and Its Peers

Tesco (OTCMKTS: TSCDY) is one of 14 publicly-traded companies in the “Variety stores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Tesco to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Tesco alerts:

This table compares Tesco and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tesco $74.07 billion $1.58 billion 20.09 Tesco Competitors $65.08 billion $1.21 billion 24.82

Tesco has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Tesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Tesco pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Tesco pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Variety stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 33.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tesco and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tesco 0 1 2 0 2.67 Tesco Competitors 259 1643 2098 114 2.50

As a group, “Variety stores” companies have a potential upside of 3.59%. Given Tesco’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tesco has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Tesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of shares of all “Variety stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of shares of all “Variety stores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Tesco has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tesco’s competitors have a beta of 0.84, suggesting that their average stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tesco and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tesco N/A N/A N/A Tesco Competitors 2.21% 10.76% 6.03%

Summary

Tesco competitors beat Tesco on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online. Tesco PLC was founded in 1919 and is based in Welwyn Garden City, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.