Reviewing MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (MITEY) & eXp World (EXPI)

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) and MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares eXp World and MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eXp World $500.15 million 1.23 -$22.43 million ($0.39) -25.90 MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR $10.78 billion 2.26 $1.13 billion $0.78 22.44

MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than eXp World. eXp World is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

eXp World has a beta of 5.16, suggesting that its stock price is 416% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for eXp World and MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eXp World 0 0 3 0 3.00 MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

eXp World currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 98.02%. Given eXp World’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe eXp World is more favorable than MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.2% of eXp World shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 47.2% of eXp World shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares eXp World and MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eXp World -4.48% -120.59% -52.49% MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR 10.32% 6.90% 2.24%

Dividends

MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. eXp World does not pay a dividend. MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR pays out 11.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR beats eXp World on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers. It also offers access to collaborative tools and training services for real estate brokers and agents. In addition, the company provides marketing, training, and other support services to its brokers and agents through a proprietary technology enabled services, and technology and support services contracted to third parties. The company was formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation and changed its name to eXp World Holdings, Inc. in May 2016. eXp World Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Bellingham, Washington.

About MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company engages in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings. It also operates outlets and other retail facilities; offers services for various needs of condominiums, custom-built housing, purchase and sales, leasing, brokerage areas, renovations, and management; and develops office building, residential, commercial facility, and other real estate properties. In addition, the company provides real estate investment trust services to meet management needs for long-term stability, as well as private placement funds to meet the specific management needs of institutional investors. Further, it offers architectural design and engineering services, including construction, civil engineering, and urban and regional development planning and consulting. Additionally, the company operates a network of hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand; and provides real estate problem-solving solutions for corporations and high net worth individuals, such as real estate brokerage, condominium and office building leasing management support, parking lot management support, and real estate appraisal. The company has a strategic alliance with Crown Group Holdings to develop a vibrant new community. Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

