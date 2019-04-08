Reviewing Intrusion (INTZ) & Lantronix (LTRX)

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) and Intrusion (OTCMKTS:INTZ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Lantronix alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lantronix and Intrusion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lantronix 0 0 2 0 3.00 Intrusion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lantronix presently has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 75.30%. Given Lantronix’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lantronix is more favorable than Intrusion.

Volatility & Risk

Lantronix has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intrusion has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.0% of Lantronix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Intrusion shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.3% of Lantronix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.6% of Intrusion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lantronix and Intrusion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lantronix 2.69% 8.26% 6.00% Intrusion 22.26% -56.72% 87.59%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lantronix and Intrusion’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lantronix $45.58 million 1.60 $680,000.00 N/A N/A Intrusion $10.28 million 5.66 $2.29 million N/A N/A

Intrusion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lantronix.

Summary

Lantronix beats Intrusion on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc. provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access. It also offers information technology (IT) management products, which comprise console management, power management, and keyboard video mouse products that offer remote access to IT and networking infrastructure deployed in test labs, data centers, and server rooms; and xPrintServer. The company provides its IT management product line and external IoT solutions through value added resellers, systems integrators, distributors, consumers, online retailers, IT resellers, corporate customers, and government entities, original design manufacturers, and original equipment manufacturers. Lantronix, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc. develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations. The company also offers Compliance Commander for regulated information and data privacy protection. In addition, it resells third-party products, such as computers and servers for the implementation of its software into customer networks, as well as provides installation and threat data interpretation services. The company's customers primarily include the United States federal government and local government entities, banks, airlines, credit unions, other financial institutions, hospitals and other healthcare providers, and other customers. Intrusion Inc. markets and distributes its products through a direct sales force to end-users, distributors, system integrators, managed service providers, and value-added resellers. The company was formerly known as Intrusion.com, Inc. and changed its name to Intrusion Inc. in November 2001. Intrusion Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.