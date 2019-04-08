Reviewing Iamgold (IAG) and Gold Reserve (GDRZF)

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) and Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Iamgold has a beta of -0.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Reserve has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Iamgold and Gold Reserve’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iamgold $1.11 billion 1.45 -$28.20 million $0.06 57.33 Gold Reserve $170.69 million 1.41 $89.51 million N/A N/A

Gold Reserve has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Iamgold.

Profitability

This table compares Iamgold and Gold Reserve’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iamgold -2.54% 1.07% 0.76% Gold Reserve N/A -0.63% -0.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Iamgold and Gold Reserve, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iamgold 0 2 8 0 2.80 Gold Reserve 0 0 0 0 N/A

Iamgold currently has a consensus price target of $5.39, indicating a potential upside of 56.64%. Given Iamgold’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Iamgold is more favorable than Gold Reserve.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.1% of Iamgold shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Gold Reserve shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Iamgold beats Gold Reserve on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the Côté gold project in Ontario; the Nelligan and Monster Lake projects in Quebec; the Rouyn-Yorbeau project in Quebec; the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador; and the Eastern Borosi project in Northeast Nicaragua. IAMGOLD Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Gold Reserve

Gold Reserve Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera Project, an open pit gold-copper mining project located in Bolivar, Venezuela. It also has an interest in the LMS Gold Project in Alaska. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

