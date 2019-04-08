Reviewing eXp World (EXPI) and MDJM (MDJH)

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) and MDJM (NASDAQ:MDJH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get eXp World alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for eXp World and MDJM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eXp World 0 0 3 0 3.00 MDJM 0 0 0 0 N/A

eXp World currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 96.46%. Given eXp World’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe eXp World is more favorable than MDJM.

Profitability

This table compares eXp World and MDJM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eXp World -4.48% -120.59% -52.49% MDJM N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.2% of eXp World shares are held by institutional investors. 47.2% of eXp World shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares eXp World and MDJM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eXp World $500.15 million 1.24 -$22.43 million ($0.39) -26.10 MDJM $5.53 million 7.47 $1.16 million N/A N/A

MDJM has lower revenue, but higher earnings than eXp World.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers. It also offers access to collaborative tools and training services for real estate brokers and agents. In addition, the company provides marketing, training, and other support services to its brokers and agents through a proprietary technology enabled services, and technology and support services contracted to third parties. The company was formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation and changed its name to eXp World Holdings, Inc. in May 2016. eXp World Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Bellingham, Washington.

About MDJM

MDJM Ltd., through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; real estate consulting services, such as integrated marketing planning, advertising planning and strategy, and sales planning strategy for real estate developers, real estate design institutes and agencies, urban planning bureaus of various levels of governments, and urban rail transportation companies, as well as urban infrastructure development companies; and independent training services for real estate developers. The company was formerly known as MDJLEAD LTD. and changed its name to MDJM Ltd. in May 2018. MDJM Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is based in Tianjin, China.

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.