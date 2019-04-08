Reviewing Black Knight (BKI) and SINA (SINA)

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) and Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SINA and Black Knight, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SINA 0 2 3 0 2.60 Black Knight 0 1 7 0 2.88

SINA currently has a consensus price target of $106.70, indicating a potential upside of 60.89%. Black Knight has a consensus price target of $57.72, indicating a potential upside of 6.45%. Given SINA’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SINA is more favorable than Black Knight.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SINA and Black Knight’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SINA $2.11 billion 2.25 $125.56 million $1.70 39.01 Black Knight $1.11 billion 7.30 $168.50 million $1.63 33.26

Black Knight has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SINA. Black Knight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SINA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SINA and Black Knight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SINA 5.96% 3.39% 2.14% Black Knight 15.13% 14.17% 6.64%

Risk and Volatility

SINA has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Knight has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.7% of SINA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Black Knight shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of SINA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Black Knight shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Black Knight beats SINA on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SINA

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels. The company also offers SINA mobile, a mobile portal, which provides news information and entertainment content from SINA.com for mobile users in mobile browser and application format. In addition, it operates Weibo.com that offers discovery products to help users discover content; self-expression products to enable users to express themselves on Weibo platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on Weibo platform; advertising and marketing solutions; and tools and services. Further, the company offers online payment, online loan facilitation, games, VIP membership, and data licensing services. Additionally, it provides mobile value added services, which allow users to receive news and information, download ring tones, mobile games and pictures, customize caller ring back tones, and participate in dating and friendship communities. SINA Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit. This segments also provides LendingSpace, a lending platform that facilitates real-time communication between correspondent loan sellers and purchases; Exchange, a platform that provides an interconnected network of originators, agents, settlement services providers, and mortgage investors; and Expedite, a suite of products and services to automate and streamline internal business processes, as well as to manage compliance and enhance the application-to-close cycle; Servicing Digital solution that delivers information about the value of consumer's home and wealth that can be built from the underlying real estate asset; AIVA, an artificial intelligence virtual assistant; and Rapid Analytics platform, a cloud-based virtual analytics lab. The Data and Analytics segment include property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, prepayment and default models, lead generation, multiple listing service, and other data solutions. The company was formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to Black Knight, Inc. in October 2017. Black Knight, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

