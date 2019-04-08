Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Huazhu Group (HTHT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ: HTHT) in the last few weeks:

4/1/2019 – Huazhu Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/21/2019 – Huazhu Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2019 – Huazhu Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/20/2019 – Huazhu Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/1/2019 – Huazhu Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/28/2019 – Huazhu Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/21/2019 – Huazhu Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2019 – Huazhu Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/8/2019 – Huazhu Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

NASDAQ HTHT traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.70. 676,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,319. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Huazhu Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $24.90 and a 12-month high of $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 121.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.58.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 7.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Huazhu Group Ltd will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Huazhu Group by 533.8% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

