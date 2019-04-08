Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 8th (AMD, AOX, BMW, BNP, EL, F, FAST, FPH, HSBA, INH)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 8th:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target increased by Bank of America Corp from $30.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) was given a €16.00 ($18.60) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW)

was given a €74.00 ($86.05) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €55.40 ($64.42) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $164.00 to $180.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) was given a €16.00 ($18.60) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its price target increased by Buckingham Research from $57.00 to $60.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $19.00 to $12.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Indus (ETR:INH) was given a €57.00 ($66.28) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $56.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) was given a €105.00 ($122.09) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) had its price target increased by Buckingham Research from $83.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $110.00 to $130.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $61.00 to $65.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was given a $400.00 target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was given a $200.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its price target increased by MKM Partners from $190.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

