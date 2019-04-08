Report: procedures were followed by Crew of Ethiopia jet that is Self Explanatory

The crew past month of this Airlines jet which crashed soon after takeoff performed all the procedures recommended when the airplane started to nose dive but couldn’t store it, according to a preliminary report released Thursday by Ethiopia’s government.

The report has been based on data in the recorders of the Boeing 737 Max 8. Boeing declined to comment pending its review of this report.

The Max 8 has been under scrutiny as the coast of Indonesia crashed off under conditions in October.

Investigators are looking into the role of a system known by its acronym, MCAS, which under some situations can drastically lower the nose of the plane. The Max continues to be grounded global pending a program fix which Boeing is rolling out, that needs approval by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and other regulators.

The Airlines jet crashed just after taking off killing all 157 aboard.

Ethiopian researchers did not specifically mention the MCAS, but recommended that Boeing review”the aircraft carrier flight management system about the flight controllability.” They also advised that aviation officials affirm prior to allowing the airplanes to fly again issues have been addressed.

Investigations will also be looking at the role of the Federal Aviation Administration at the U.S., that licensed the Max at 2017 and dropped to ground it following the first deadly crash in October.

The FAA, which must reevaluate before it can return into the atmosphere, the 737 Max is secure, said that the analysis is in its early stages.

“As we learn more about the crash and findings become available, we will take suitable action,” the agency stated.

The statement didn’t state if that the Max’s flight management system would be reviewed by the FAA as advocated by Ethiopian researchers, and FAA spokesman Greg Martin would not comment beyond the statement. Boeing is currently focusing on improvements to the MCAS applications that would help it become easier to disable and less competitive in pointing down the nose. The FAA has said it will review the software before permitting the Max to fly again.

Nevertheless, it was not clear if the Ethiopians are currently seeking a broader upgrade in the flight controls of the Max or that.

What also isn’t clear is whether the recommendations of Boeing were followed closely by the pilots in managing the system repeatedly pointing the nose down to the correspondence.

The pilots followed Boeing’s emergency steps however for an unknown reason , the machine turned back on, an official familiar with the wreck investigation told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The officer spoke on condition of anonymity because at the moment, their preliminary accounts had not been released by Ethiopian researchers. The procedures of boeing instruct pilots to depart from the MCAS system and keep flying for the remaining part of the flight.

Ethiopian investigators did not address that issue at a press conference to release the record, stating only that the pilots had completed exactly what they were supposed to.

“The crew performed each of the procedures repeatedly supplied by the maker but was not able to control the aircraft,” said Minister of Transport Dagmawit Moges.

David Hassean aviation advisor and editor of industry publication airliners.de from Berlin, says it is important that the report revealed that the pilots followed the appropriate procedures, since that links the case more closely to the Lion Air crash.

“What is unique about this situation is both crashes seem to have a really, very similar reason. This is something that is rare in air. The inquiry is whether the Boeing 737 Max should have been grounded following the Lion Air crash and before the Ethiopian Airlines crash,” said Hasse.

He explained crash reports aren’t supposed to assign blame and it is too soon to understand what the implications might be for Boeing, but it obviously increases the strain on the business.

“If individuals sit there and follow the rules that were given to them by the manufacturer, then they need to be able to rely on the fact that they are correct,” Hasse said.

Associated Press Writers Carlo Piovano and Tom Krisher contributed to this report.