Renasant (RNST) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank and Renasant Insurance, Inc. “

Get Renasant alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Renasant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Renasant from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Hovde Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Renasant in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Renasant and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Renasant currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of RNST stock opened at $34.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.22. Renasant has a 12-month low of $28.02 and a 12-month high of $49.78.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $151.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.15 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Renasant will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

In other Renasant news, EVP James W. Gray sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $95,978.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,899.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at $2,010,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,342,000 after acquiring an additional 46,102 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter worth about $16,406,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in Renasant by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 7,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Renasant by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renasant (RNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.