Regency Centers Corp (REG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.03.

REG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Regency Centers from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Citigroup set a $75.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

REG opened at $68.86 on Wednesday. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $55.38 and a 52-week high of $68.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $277.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.96 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lisa Palmer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 2,621 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $168,451.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,941 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,625 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 25,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,981,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,144,000 after acquiring an additional 79,055 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Regency Centers by 828.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,656,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,654 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

