Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (RB) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their underperform rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 5,400 ($70.56) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RB. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($83.63) price objective (up from GBX 6,300 ($82.32)) on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,000 ($78.40) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,100 ($66.64) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 7,105 ($92.84).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

RB opened at GBX 6,357 ($83.07) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,255 ($68.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,174 ($93.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a GBX 100.20 ($1.31) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $70.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.66%.

In other news, insider Andrew R. J. Bonfield purchased 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5,760 ($75.26) per share, for a total transaction of £4,608 ($6,021.17). Also, insider Elane Stock purchased 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6,233 ($81.45) per share, with a total value of £115,933.80 ($151,488.04).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.