Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for J M Smucker (SJM)

4/8/2019 – J M Smucker was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $96.00.

4/1/2019 – J M Smucker is now covered by analysts at Argus. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/27/2019 – J M Smucker was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Smucker’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been gaining from a strong brand position. Markedly, acquisitions have played a crucial role in strengthening the company’s brand portfolio and boosting sales. In fact, during the third quarter of fiscal 2019, net sales increased 6% year over year, mainly driven by the Ainsworth buyout and gains from the company’s growth brands. Further the company is on track with innovation, especially in the pet foods category. Apart from these, the company also remains focused on cost reduction and boosting e-commerce. On the flip side, Smucker’s performance in the third quarter was weighed down by negative impacts from the divestiture of the U.S. baking business. Moreover, lower net price realization dented performance in the U.S. Retail Coffee as well as the International and Away from Home segments. Persistence of such headwinds are worries.”

3/21/2019 – J M Smucker was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/27/2019 – J M Smucker had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $104.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2019 – J M Smucker had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $94.00 to $96.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2019 – J M Smucker had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $122.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2019 – J M Smucker was given a new $125.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2019 – J M Smucker had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2019 – J M Smucker was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Smucker's shares have declined in a year, which could be attributed to its dismal earnings surprise history, which lingered in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Notably, the company’s performance was hurt by hurdles stemming from the divestiture of the U.S. baking business. This along with rising freight costs and timing shifts in acquisition synergies led management to trim fiscal 2019 view. Lower selling prices also poses concerns. Nonetheless, Smucker has been gaining from a strong brand position. Markedly, acquisitions have played a crucial role in strengthening the company’s brand portfolio and boosting sales. In fact, during the second quarter of fiscal 2019, net sales increased 5% year over year, mainly driven by the Ainsworth buyout. Additionally, the company remains focused on cost reduction and boosting e-commerce capabilities. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of third-quarter earnings announcement.”

2/12/2019 – J M Smucker was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Smucker's shares have declined in a year, which could be attributed to its dismal earnings surprise history, which lingered in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Notably, the company’s performance was hurt by hurdles stemming from the divestiture of the U.S. baking business. This along with rising freight costs and timing shifts in acquisition synergies led management to trim fiscal 2019 view. Lower selling prices also poses concerns. Nonetheless, Smucker has been gaining from a strong brand position. Markedly, acquisitions have played a crucial role in strengthening the company’s brand portfolio and boosting sales. In fact, during the second quarter of fiscal 2019, net sales increased 5% year over year, mainly driven by the Ainsworth buyout and gains from growth brands. Further the company has been on track with innovations. Additionally, the company remains focused on cost reduction and boosting e-commerce capabilities.”

Shares of SJM stock opened at $116.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.56. J M Smucker Co has a twelve month low of $91.32 and a twelve month high of $126.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $198,725.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,498,675.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,473,000 after acquiring an additional 421,792 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its position in J M Smucker by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 22,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in J M Smucker by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

