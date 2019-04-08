Raymond James (RJF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $93.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Raymond James have outperformed the industry, over the past year. Further, the company has a decent earnings surprise history. Over the trailing four quarters, it surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one occasion and posted in-line results in another. Also, its earnings estimates have remained unrevised ahead of the company's second-quarter fiscal 2019 results. Strategic acquisitions, lower tax rates and continued loan growth will likely support the company's performance. Although slowdown in equity and debt issuances, and mounting expenses (mainly due to higher compensation costs and bank loan loss provisions) are major concerns, the company is expected to continue to enhance shareholder value through efficient capital deployment activities, given its solid capital position.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Raymond James from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.10.

RJF opened at $85.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.55. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $69.11 and a 12-month high of $102.17.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. Raymond James had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

