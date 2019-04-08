Raymond James Reiterates $62.00 Price Target for Banner (BANR)

Raymond James set a $62.00 target price on Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BANR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Banner in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Banner from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Banner from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banner from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Shares of BANR stock opened at $56.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.77. Banner has a one year low of $48.50 and a one year high of $67.11.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. Banner had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $139.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that Banner will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

In other Banner news, Director Cheryl R. Bishop sold 11,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $759,813.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANR. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Banner by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banner by 357.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

