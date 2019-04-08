Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,953 Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (BKD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 941,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after buying an additional 22,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,135,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,261 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth $7,756,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,551,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 82,400 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookdale Senior Living presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

In other news, Director James R. Seward bought 10,000 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Lucinda M. Baier bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $52,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 46,195 shares of company stock worth $320,904 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BKD opened at $6.84 on Monday. Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.69.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.97. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

