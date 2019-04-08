Raymond James & Associates Sells 20,302 Shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (FPL)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,302 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 141,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 15,855 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Doliver Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP now owns 224,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 78,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000.

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd stock opened at $9.17 on Monday. First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%.

About First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

