Raymond James & Associates Has $568,000 Holdings in Materion Corp (MTRN)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of Materion worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 188,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Materion by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Materion by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,099,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,050,000 after purchasing an additional 77,515 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Materion by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $57.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 3.14. Materion Corp has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $65.10.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $298.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.63 million. Materion had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 1.73%. Materion’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Materion Corp will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 5,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $276,579.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,939 shares in the company, valued at $276,579.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $172,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at $358,258.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

