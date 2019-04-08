Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stake in Nlight Inc (LASR)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,982 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.09% of Nlight worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LASR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nlight by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 986,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,540,000 after buying an additional 151,524 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Nlight by 241.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,221,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,720,000 after acquiring an additional 863,440 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nlight by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,656,000 after purchasing an additional 759,305 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nlight during the 4th quarter valued at about $837,000. Finally, First Washington CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Nlight by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 176,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 46,770 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR opened at $24.85 on Monday. Nlight Inc has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.66.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Nlight had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $46.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nlight Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Martinsen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $29,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Sixth Mdv Partners, L.L.C. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $4,590,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 246,309 shares of company stock valued at $5,549,595.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LASR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Nlight in a research report on Friday, February 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nlight in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Nlight in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Nlight from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nlight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Nlight Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in various end applications in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in North America, Asia, and Europe.

