QUSD Trading Down 20.3% Over Last Week (QUSD)

QUSD (CURRENCY:QUSD) traded down 22.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 8th. QUSD has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $9,086.00 worth of QUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUSD token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00002043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger and Coinhub. Over the last seven days, QUSD has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QUSD alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $714.11 or 0.13737852 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00051918 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00001330 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bibox Token (BIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00008810 BTC.

QUSD Profile

QUSD is a token. Its launch date was February 5th, 2019. QUSD’s total supply is 3,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for QUSD is qusd.co.uk . QUSD’s official Twitter account is @qusdcoin

Buying and Selling QUSD

QUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Coinhub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.