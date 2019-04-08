Quotient (QTNT) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on QTNT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Quotient from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quotient from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Quotient presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.75.

Get Quotient alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QTNT opened at $8.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $582.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 6.05. Quotient has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $11.15.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quotient will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in Quotient in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Quotient by 102.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quotient by 398.7% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 71,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 57,379 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient during the fourth quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quotient during the fourth quarter worth about $1,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.