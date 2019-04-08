Quorum Health (QHC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.02

Quorum Health Corp (NYSE:QHC) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 2636 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quorum Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

The company has a market cap of $33.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.95.

Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). Quorum Health had a negative return on equity of 248.56% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $458.63 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quorum Health Corp will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Quorum Health by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,751,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after acquiring an additional 35,491 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quorum Health by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,621,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,361,000 after purchasing an additional 502,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Quorum Health by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,753,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Quorum Health by 159.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 883,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 542,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Quorum Health by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 879,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 85,051 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC)

Quorum Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospital and outpatient healthcare services in the United States. Its hospital and outpatient healthcare services include general and acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, diagnostic, obstetric, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services.

