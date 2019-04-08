Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for HomeStreet Inc Lowered by FIG Partners (HMST)

HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) – Stock analysts at FIG Partners cut their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for HomeStreet in a report released on Friday, April 5th. FIG Partners analyst T. Coffey now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. FIG Partners has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HMST. TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of HomeStreet to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Shares of HMST stock opened at $28.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $774.77 million, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $31.55.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.76 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in HomeStreet by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 358.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

