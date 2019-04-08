Q3 2019 Earnings Estimate for Schlumberger Limited. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (SLB)

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Schlumberger in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Handler now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $58.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $58.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Shares of SLB opened at $45.00 on Monday. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $34.99 and a twelve month high of $75.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 6.51%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. HC Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,019,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,889,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,478 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 41.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,107,000 after purchasing an additional 221,700 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 220.4% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 65,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 45,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.0% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,717,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,384,000 after buying an additional 182,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peuch Olivier Le sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

