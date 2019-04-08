Q2 2019 Earnings Estimate for UGI Corp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (UGI)

UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for UGI in a research note issued on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UGI’s FY2019 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of UGI in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UGI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $53.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. UGI has a 12 month low of $43.97 and a 12 month high of $59.31.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.10%. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in UGI by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of UGI by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UGI by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 72,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in UGI by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in UGI by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

