Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) Decreased by Analyst

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for XPO Logistics in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on XPO. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $114.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

NYSE:XPO opened at $59.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $116.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.20.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 2.44%. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 6,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 83.3% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

