Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Pretium Resources Inc (PVG) Decreased by B. Riley

Pretium Resources Inc (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pretium Resources in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 5th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.35 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$143.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$148.07 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PVG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Cormark raised their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$14.65 to C$12.25 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Pretium Resources from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, January 21st.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock opened at C$11.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.95. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of C$8.55 and a 1 year high of C$12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.65.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

