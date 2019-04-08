Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Cut by Oppenheimer

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.48.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Imperial Capital set a $199.00 target price on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. MKM Partners set a $189.00 price target on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.41.

NYSE:PXD opened at $150.68 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $119.08 and a 12 month high of $213.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 204,408 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,883,000 after buying an additional 58,467 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 880.8% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 39,643 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 35,601 shares during the period. Precocity Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $11,179,000. S&CO Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 119,238 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $15,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 93,529 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $12,301,000 after acquiring an additional 13,485 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas development company to purchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.16. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.14%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

