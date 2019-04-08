Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Position in Caci International Inc (CACI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Caci International were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caci International by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Caci International by 380.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC increased its holdings in Caci International by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caci International by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Caci International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CACI shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Caci International from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. Vertical Research upgraded Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caci International in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a research report on Sunday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $184.39 on Monday. Caci International Inc has a one year low of $138.39 and a one year high of $200.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Caci International had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.68%. Caci International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caci International Inc will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caci International news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total transaction of $60,665.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,405.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James L. Pavitt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.34, for a total value of $90,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,892.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,171 shares of company stock valued at $212,167. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caci International Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

