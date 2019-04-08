Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stake in Lennox International Inc. (LII)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,051 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Charter Trust Co. bought a new position in Lennox International in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 69.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Chris Kosel sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $104,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.50, for a total value of $908,627.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,609,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,468 shares of company stock worth $12,069,435. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LII. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $253.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.33.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $273.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. Lennox International Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.36 and a 52-week high of $273.92.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93. The firm had revenue of $843.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.97 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 297.46% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides climate control solutions in North America, Europe, Russia, Turkey, the Middle East, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

