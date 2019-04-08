PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT) Stake Lowered by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.12% of PTC Therapeutics worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $300,000. Boston Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 27,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,639,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,067,000 after purchasing an additional 187,548 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $4,178,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on PTCT. ValuEngine cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Michael Schmertzler acquired 66,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.20 per share, with a total value of $1,999,995.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 86,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,333.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christine Marie Utter sold 28,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $1,003,953.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,616.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $38.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 2.07. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.95.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/ptc-therapeutics-inc-ptct-stake-lowered-by-two-sigma-advisers-lp.html.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.