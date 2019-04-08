Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.28. Prudential Financial posted earnings per share of $3.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full year earnings of $12.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.96 to $12.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $14.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Prudential Financial.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $17.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.03 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 7.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share.

PRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.96.

In other Prudential Financial news, insider Nicholas C. Silitch sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $1,238,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Pelletier sold 6,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.14, for a total value of $614,922.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,538 shares of company stock worth $4,298,777. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,365,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,024,000 after purchasing an additional 13,097 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 171.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 21,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 163,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.89. 1,725,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,219,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $108.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.22%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prudential Financial (PRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.