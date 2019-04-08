Propy Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $233,034.00 (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Propy has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. Propy has a total market cap of $13.04 million and approximately $233,034.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Propy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00004382 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Livecoin, Liqui and Huobi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00348814 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019350 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.65 or 0.01583494 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00241011 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005613 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Propy Profile

Propy’s launch date was July 25th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,006,067 tokens. Propy’s official website is propy.com . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc

Propy Token Trading

Propy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Upbit, HitBTC, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liqui and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

