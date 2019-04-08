Promotion Coin Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (PC)

Promotion Coin (CURRENCY:PC) traded down 19.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One Promotion Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX and Bit-Z. In the last week, Promotion Coin has traded 58.2% higher against the dollar. Promotion Coin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $628,363.00 worth of Promotion Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00352827 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.73 or 0.01583921 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00239151 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005630 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Promotion Coin Token Profile

Promotion Coin’s total supply is 8,750,000,000 tokens. Promotion Coin’s official Twitter account is @PromotionChain . The official website for Promotion Coin is www.pchain.io

Promotion Coin Token Trading

Promotion Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Promotion Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Promotion Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Promotion Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

