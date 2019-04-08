Profile Utility Token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $287,772.00 (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 8th. Profile Utility Token has a market capitalization of $680,068.00 and approximately $287,772.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. One Profile Utility Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000284 BTC on exchanges including Allcoin, LBank, Bit-Z and Coinnest.

Nectar (NEC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005567 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00028297 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00012135 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00146713 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00008598 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000152 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003202 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000383 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000050 BTC.

PUT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put . Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org

Profile Utility Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Bit-Z, Coinnest, LBank and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

