Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $10.59 Million Stake in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $10,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,017,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,136,000 after acquiring an additional 17,249 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 113.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,345 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,167,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,407,000 after purchasing an additional 154,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALM stock opened at $42.04 on Monday. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a 12 month low of $40.63 and a 12 month high of $52.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.32.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $383.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.49 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CALM. ValuEngine cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

