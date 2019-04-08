Presidio (PSDO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PSDO. Zacks Investment Research raised Presidio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Presidio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Presidio presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.40.

PSDO opened at $14.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Presidio has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $17.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $767.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.55 million. Presidio had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Presidio will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. Presidio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.51%.

In other news, insider David C. Hart sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $1,136,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 4,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $75,106,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $136,682,500 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSDO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Presidio by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,922,000 after acquiring an additional 165,962 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Presidio in the third quarter worth $285,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Presidio by 14.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,292,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,208,000 after purchasing an additional 412,067 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Presidio by 3.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 145,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Presidio by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 168,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 106,468 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Presidio, Inc provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics.

