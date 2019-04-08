Presidio Inc (PSDO) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Presidio Inc (NASDAQ:PSDO) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,304,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,806 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.58% of Presidio worth $17,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Presidio in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Presidio by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Presidio by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,922,000 after buying an additional 165,962 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Presidio by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 489,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,471,000 after buying an additional 238,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Presidio in the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PSDO opened at $14.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Presidio Inc has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $17.81.

Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Presidio had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $767.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Presidio Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. Presidio’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

PSDO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Presidio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Presidio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Presidio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Presidio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

In related news, insider David C. Hart sold 75,000 shares of Presidio stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $1,136,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $60,440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $136,682,500 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Presidio

Presidio, Inc provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics.

