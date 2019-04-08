Polish teachers go on strike canceling classes

Teachers in Poland went on an indefinite strike Monday after days of discussions with the government failed to fit the needs of a majority of teachers unions to demand higher pay.

The strike by college and school educators is the very first such widespread action by the chronically underpaid teachers since 1993, when matriculation examinations for high school graduation needed to be canceled in colleges of Poland.

Get alerts:

It comes at a moment, just days before essential end-of-school examinations in middle and primary schools, and weeks ahead of elections and the year’s matriculation examinations that are crucial for the right-wing government.

Warsaw city officials said some 80 percent percent of schools were closed on Monday. Preliminary figures from other regions showed that around 90% of schools were affected in certain regions, although Education Ministry figures stated that 48.5percent of colleges nationwide were on attack . There are nearly 400,000 schoolteachers in Poland and some 4.5 million school students.

Following last-ditch talks with the government collapsed Sunday the go-ahead for your protest was given by the key teachers unions, the ZNP. Just the tiny pro-government Solidarity union accepted the administration’s suggestions and was not on strike.

The teachers were spurred into action from their own anger the government as part of its election effort has offered financial boosts to families, companies and, most lately, to farmers for their pigs and cows, but not into the education sector. The monetary policy has led the authorities this past season to widen the budget deficit.

Slawomir Wittkowicz, head of the Trade Unions Forum, said that”in the past two weeks money was found for everyone, not only for humans, but there’s not any money for those teachers.”

The unions had been initially demanding monthly raises of 1,000 zlotys ($260) and developments to the salary system. Negotiators said that they were willing to take a compromise, however, discovered the government’s deal unacceptable.

Slawomir Broniarz, mind of the ZNP, said that the suggestions chucked down to working hours for teachers and were much below expectations.

The government argued it had been raising teachers’ earnings because 2018 and would speed up this process and increase wages, while at exactly the exact same time reorganizing the system of cover to raise the amount of courses taught, to 24 hours from the current 18 hours per week.

Teachers interviewed on TVN24 said the attack is for their dignity but also due to cover, because it is impossible for them to support their families.

For being in charge of a specific class they get a few pay.

Many schools, with”Strike” signs in their gates, were closed to students Monday. When parents had nowhere to safely leave their kids, elementary schools and kindergartens offered caution.

Reactions among adolescents ranged from understanding and assistance particularly due to the extra stress for children.

“I absolutely support their strike. They are really earning peanuts to get work which involves responsibility and knowledge,” said Tomasz Pietka, father of a 4th-grader in Warsaw.

Deputy Prime Minister Beata Szydlo appealed for consideration of the students and their upcoming examinations and for renewed talks.