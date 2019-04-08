PluraCoin (PLURA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $17.00

PluraCoin (CURRENCY:PLURA) traded up 55.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 8th. One PluraCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Over the last seven days, PluraCoin has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. PluraCoin has a total market capitalization of $26,748.00 and $17.00 worth of PluraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.76 or 0.01346796 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00014934 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00001002 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00007555 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000822 BTC.

PluraCoin Coin Profile

PLURA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2018. PluraCoin’s total supply is 431,220,030 coins and its circulating supply is 331,220,030 coins. The official website for PluraCoin is pluracoin.org . PluraCoin’s official Twitter account is @PluraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PluraCoin is /r/PluraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PluraCoin

PluraCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PluraCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PluraCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PluraCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

