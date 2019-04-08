Pimco Total Return ETF (BOND) Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 2,552.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,510,000 after buying an additional 7,937 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 398.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 272,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,936,000 after purchasing an additional 218,137 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 59.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter.

BOND stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.99. The stock had a trading volume of 97,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,764. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $100.80 and a 52 week high of $105.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

