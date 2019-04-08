Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,169 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $195,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $21.20 on Monday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.43 and a 52 week high of $21.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $137.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.41 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.55%.

PDM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

