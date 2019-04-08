Phoenixcoin (PXC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $0.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 8th. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded flat against the US dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $138,665.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.44 or 0.02573867 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00491785 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00023041 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00012100 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00023148 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00019780 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00011431 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006450 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,225 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

