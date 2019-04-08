Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Position Boosted by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 1.1% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 32.2% in the third quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,890,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,438 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.2% during the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,039,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,817,000 after purchasing an additional 32,071 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 125,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 83,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 51,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 400,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rady A. Johnson sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $357,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,450.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 38,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $1,598,172.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,443,154.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 332,526 shares of company stock worth $14,346,539. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $42.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $255.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.75. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $34.37 and a one year high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.92 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 20.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.16.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

