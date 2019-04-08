Peyto Exploration & Development (PEY) Given a C$10.50 Price Target by National Bank Financial Analysts

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) received a C$10.50 target price from stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PEY. GMP Securities downgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$13.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Peyto Exploration & Development from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$7.50 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.64.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Shares of TSE:PEY traded up C$0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting C$6.88. 361,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,640. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.58, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.55. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of C$6.44 and a 1-year high of C$12.69.

In other news, Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.44 per share, with a total value of C$64,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$647,928.40. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance purchased 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.41 per share, with a total value of C$65,208.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 110,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$820,731.60.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.