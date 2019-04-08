Perkins Coie Trust Co Lowers Position in Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,659,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,817,372,000 after buying an additional 1,025,813 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,879,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,258,000 after acquiring an additional 73,432 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,463,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,671,000 after acquiring an additional 128,847 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,208,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,699,000 after acquiring an additional 326,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,024,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,089,000 after acquiring an additional 182,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.09. 2,824,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.96 and a 12-month high of $104.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 48.81%.

In other Waste Management news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $33,955.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,985.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total transaction of $68,369.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,246.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,092 shares of company stock worth $402,648 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

